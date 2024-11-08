French translation of Kiran Bedi's 'Fearless Governance' released

Puducherry, Nov 8 (PTI) Pondicherry Central University on Friday released the French translation of the book 'Fearless Governance', authored by former Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Kiran Bedi.

The book, translated into French by S Pannirselvame, former Head of the Department of French at the varsity, is titled 'Une Gouvernance sans peur'.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including French Consul General in Puducherry and Chennai, Etienne Rolland Piegue, Pannirselvame, Vice Chancellor (in charge) of the University, Professor Tharanikkarasu, and Director of Culture and Cultural Relations at the University, Professor Clement S Lourdes.

Speaking at the event, Bedi highlighted how she had carefully preserved the documentation related to her tenure and took it with her after her transfer from Puducherry. She noted that this documentation helped her author the book, which is based on "factual evidence".

Kiran Bedi, a former IPS officer, served as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from 2016 to 2021.

Official sources said 'Fearless Governance' will be included as a course book for study in the Department of Management Studies at the University. PTI Cor SA