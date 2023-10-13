Frenchman, retired IPS officer among seven arrested for joining protest in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Seven people, including a retired IPS officer and a French national, have been arrested for allegedly attending a protest seeking government support for people from SC/ST communities.

The protest was organised by Ambedkar Janmorcha at the commissioner's office on Tuesday, allegedly in violation of prohibitory orders.

The police on Wednesday arrested four people, including French national Heinold Valentine Jean Roger and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SR Darapuri, and sent them to jail for allegedly participating in the protest.

On Thursday, three YouTubers from Delhi and Sant Kabir Nagar were arrested. They were sent to jail on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "The Cantonment police have filed a case against those participating in the protest in an illegal manner." "Seven people, including a French national, a retired IPS officer and three YouTubers are among those arrested in the last two days and sent to jail," he added.

The police have not revealed the names of five accused or the charges against them.

About 100 people gathered for the protest to press for their demands, including land allotment to landless farmers from SC/ST communities, interest-free loans, free medical treatment and scholarship for children.

On receiving information that the protesters were attempting to set up tents for a prolonged protest, a police team cleared the spot.

Darapuri has been working with various social groups since his retirement in 2003.

The police said Roger was issued a business visa on August 10. The visa, valid till August 1, 2024, was issued for Roger to undertake a business visit to Dhanbad. However, instead of travelling to Dhanbad, he allegedly came to Gorakhpur to participate in the sit-in. A case was registered against him on Wednesday. PTI COR CDN SZM