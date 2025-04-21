Frequent elections major issue for country, says BJP leader Sunil Bansal

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Monday said that frequent elections have become a major problem and a serious issue for the country.

Addressing a seminar on the topic 'One Nation, One Election' at the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur, Bansal said, "Frequent elections have become a significant problem for the country. In the last 30 years, not a single year has gone by without elections being held somewhere in India. That means, for three decades now, some form of election has been continuously underway in the country." Encouraging students and the youth attending the seminar, Bansal said, "Whenever there is a new change in the country, students and youths play a key role. If you look at the history of India and the world, it is always the youth and students who have initiated change. I believe that in the future, Indian politics will also be transformed, and that change will begin with the youth." Highlighting the need for a unified election process, the BJP leader said, "After independence, India adopted democracy, where elections are an essential component. If there is democracy, there must be elections." However, he warned that the integrity of elections is crucial to sustaining democracy, saying, "Without fair elections, democracy cannot survive for long, nor can it remain even temporarily stable.

"The constant cycle of elections has become a serious challenge since independence," he added.

Citing figures, Bansal asserted, "During the first general elections, there were 17.32 crore voters. In 2024, the number of registered voters has grown to over 96 crore." He added, "With a rising population, a changing world, and the aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens, the country has undergone many reforms over time.

"It is encouraging that once again, the debate around 'One Nation, One Election' has gained momentum. A national conversation has begun on whether conducting all elections simultaneously can offer a solution to ongoing challenges." Emphasising the importance of adapting to new realities, Bansal said, "As the world changes, we cannot continue with outdated systems. In response to the evolving needs of the country, we have amended laws, overhauled the education system, and changed electoral mechanisms." He concluded by saying, "A few years ago, we used ballot papers to vote; now we use EVMs. Young citizens aged 18 have been granted voting rights. It is essential that we continue to adapt to global challenges with timely reforms." PTI AR KIS MNK MNK