Frequent elections 'speed-breaker' for country's development: BJP leader at Pasmanda Muslim event

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Keeping up with the BJP's outreach to different sections of society over its promotion of simultaneous polls, the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Monday addressed a programme organised by the 'Pasmanda Muslim Manch' as he stressed that 'One Nation, One Election' is important for making India a developed country.

Speaking at the event organised at the India Islamic Culture Centre, Bansal said frequent elections disrupt development projects and act as a "speed-breaker" for the country, according to a statement.

If simultaneous elections are implemented, it will be an important step in the making of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, Bansal said.

It will also boost political stability and administrative system, as a continuous cycle of polls works as a financial burden and hampers development works, he added.

Bansal claimed that Rs 1.35 lakh crore is spent on a Lok Sabha election currently and the expenditure surges to anywhere between Rs 4 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore.

If Lok Sabha and assembly polls are held together, the expenses can be reduced drastically, he said.

Be it the prime minister, chief ministers or other political leaders, they are often busy with election campaign, and a government has to prove its mettle every six months, he said, adding that it has an adverse impact on policy formulation and development works, the statement said.

If polls are held together, the government can take solid steps as frequent elections are at times not conducive for taking tough decisions, he added.

The Modi government has introduced a Bill in Parliament for simultaneous elections, and a Joint Committee of Parliament is presently scrutinising it.

Though the BJP currently lacks the two-third majority required for the passage of the constitutional amendment Bill, it has taken to building popular support for the idea by holding awareness programmes across the country. PTI KR ARI