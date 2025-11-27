Frequent low-magnitude earthquakes damaging homes, distressing tribals in Palghar: Research paper

Palghar, Nov 27 (PTI) A new research paper has shed light on how frequent low-magnitude earthquakes are severely damaging residential structures in Maharashtra's Palghar district, with tribal communities bearing the brunt due to endemic poverty and inadequate housing scheme funding.

The paper titled 'Seismic Vulnerability and Housing Impact in Palghar, Western India: Analysing the Effects of Frequent Earthquakes on Tribal Communities' has been authored by Palghar District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand V Kadam and Pramod H Patil of School of Management Sciences, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University.

It was published in the 'Proceedings of the Indian National Science Academy' on November 22.

The paper examined the effects of the persistent seismic events that have plagued the district since December 2018, concentrating on the degree of damage, different kinds of homes, and the socio-economic elements that worsen the district's overall vulnerability.

A total of 38 Gram Panchayats were affected, with 2,186 houses sustaining damage across the district. Palghar is now officially designated as being in earthquake Zone III. More than 37 per cent residents are tribals.

These recurring, low-magnitude tremors have consistently caused cracks in residential structures, particularly those constructed using non-durable materials like mud or unburnt bricks, the paper said.

"Current government housing initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, allocate approximately Rs 1.50 lakh for a house covering 267 square feet. This amount is insufficient to build earthquake-resistant or concrete houses. The tribal population in Palghar, which largely subsists on daily wages or by selling small quantities of produce, lacks the necessary secondary income sources," the paper said.

This financial constraint forces them to compromise on construction quality, resulting in houses that frequently use single-brick walls, less sand, and an inferior mix of cement and mud, making them highly susceptible to damage during even minor seismic events, the researchers added.

As per the paper, the issue requires a multiple strategy approach comprising higher financial support for durable homes to ensure quality construction materials are used, community education on earthquake-resistant building methods as well as creation of additional revenue sources to improve financial resilience among the tribal inhabitants. PTI COR BNM