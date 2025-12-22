Fresh air need of the hour, says HC; seeks solution for odour, pollution from dumping site

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The right to breathe clean air is a fundamental right and fresh air was the need of the hour, the Bombay High Court said on Monday while urging authorities to come up with a solution to address the pollution and odour emanating from Kanjurmarg dumping ground in the metropolis.

A bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe termed the situation as an "emergency" and noted that the right to breathe clean air was a fundamental right.

"Fresh air is the need of the hour. Breathing itself has become difficult because of pollution," the court said.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the environmental clearance granted for using the Kanjurmarg site for dumping activities.

The petitioners raised concerns about persistent stench, fumes and health issues such as respiratory and skin ailments among residents.

Government pleader Jyoti Chavan told the court that a state-appointed committee, pursuant to HC orders, had visited the site on Sunday and found that the odour at the site was a problem.

Chavan informed the court that short-term measures could be implemented immediately and that IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi were being consulted for mitigation strategies.

The HC was, however, not satisfied and said the "corporation was a silent spectator", adding that citizens should not be forced to approach courts for such basic issues.

The court suggested certain measures such as covering the waste with tarpaulins and sheets, strict segregation of wet and dry waste, and ensuring unloading does not allow emissions to mix with the surrounding environment.

Citing examples from other cities, the court remarked, "We don't find strict implementation here in Mumbai." The court posted the matter for further hearing on December 24. PTI SP BNM