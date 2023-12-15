Fresh appointments in Rajasthan CM office, T. Ravikanth replaces Kuldeep Ranka as principal secretary

Jaipur: Hours after Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan, the state government on Friday "temporarily" appointed three IAS officers to the chief minister's office.

T. Ravikanth, a 1998 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been given the charge of the principal secretary to the chief minister.

Ravikanth replaced IAS officer Kuldeep Ranka, who served as the principal secretary to former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Simultaneously, Anandhi, an IAS officer of the 2007 batch, has given the charge of the secretary to the chief minister and 2017 batch IAS officer Saumya Jha has been temporarily appointed the chief minister's joint secretary.

The order in this regard was issued by the department of personnel.

Ravikanth is presently posted as the principal secretary (medical education), while Anandhi is posted as the IT and Communication secretary and Jha is posted as the CEO of Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Development Council.

All three officers will continue to hold their current positions along with the additional charge, the order said.