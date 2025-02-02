Fresh arrest in Sambhal violence case

Sambhal: A man has been arrested in connection with the violence during survey of a mosque here last year, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shreesh Chandra told PTI that the arrested individual has been identified as Arshad, a resident of Khaggu Sarai locality.

"The accused was identified based on video footage of the incident and was arrested on Saturday," he said.

According to police, a total of 74 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Sambhal violence, and more arrests are expected soon.

Authorities are investigating the matter and tracking down others involved in the incident.

On November 19 last year, a local court had passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple at the site.

During a second round of survey on November 24 last year, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to violence which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.