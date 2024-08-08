Fresh batch of over 500 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: More than 500 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security on Thursday, officials said.

More than five lakh pilgrims have already offered their prayers at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine during this year's yatra, surpassing the 4.5 lakh devotees who paid obeisance at the naturally-formed ice lingam last year.

The 41st batch of 574 pilgrims left the base camp at 3:30 am in a convoy of 17 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, the officials said.

All the pilgrims opted for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The traditional 48-kilometre route passes through Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

The annual yatra commenced on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19.