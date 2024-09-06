Fresh bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, no injuries

Imphal: Suspected militants launched a fresh bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday morning damaging at least two structures, police said.

Rockets were fired from elevated positions in the nearby hill areas of Churachandpur district toward the low-lying residential locality of Tronglaobi, located around 45km from state capital Imphal. The range of the rockets was estimated to be over 3km, police said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the attack. However, a local community hall and an empty room were damaged because of the bombing, police added.

In addition, the suspected militants also fired several rounds towards Bishnupur district, prompting security forces to retaliate.

On Thursday night, Kumbi village, located a few kilometers from Tronglaobi, experienced heightened tension after multiple drones were spotted hovering less than 100 metres above the ground, eyewitnesses said.