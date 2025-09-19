Fresh case against truck driver who mowed down three, injured 10 in Indore

Indore, Sep 19 (PTI) A fresh case was registered against a truck driver, who allegedly mowed down three pedestrians and injured more than 10 others while driving in a drunken state on a busy road in Indore, and his helper, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on the city's Airport Road on Sunday night, following which driver Gulsher and his helper Shankar Thakur were arrested and remanded in police custody till September 21.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said a new case has been registered against them for obstructing government work, damaging public property and negligent driving.

"At the time of the incident, Gulsher did not stop the truck despite police constables signalling him, and the vehicle rammed into a government car. The truck was stopped later with difficulty," he said.

Earlier, a case was registered against him under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 185 (driving under the influence) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per police, Gulsher, a resident of Dhar district, has three cases registered against him in the past, including charges of molesting a woman, possessing an illegal weapon and committing an unnatural act with a mare.

Police officials said while the legal alcohol limit for drivers is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, tests found more than 200 mg of alcohol per 100 ml in Gulsher's blood, which is about seven times the limit. PTI HWP LAL BNM