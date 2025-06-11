Fresh caste census a 'defeat' for CM Siddaramaiah, 'victory' for Shivakumar: LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka on Wednesday termed the Congress high command's decision to conduct a fresh caste census in the state as an "embarrassment" and "defeat" for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while calling it a "victory" for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The BJP leader's comments came a day after the Congress top brass announced re-enumeration of caste data in Karnataka to address concerns of certain communities which complained of being left out of the survey conducted 10 years ago.

The decision followed a high-level meeting with Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Siddaramaiah was also among the leaders present during the deliberations.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said the move is an "embarrassment" and "defeat" for CM Siddaramaiah, while it is a political win for Shivakumar.

"We had all opposed this report. The Congress High Command also felt that this report was not right. The High Command has given a slap in the face to Siddaramaiah. Despite the CM's insistence that he would implement the report no matter what, he has now gone back on his words, so it would be appropriate for him to resign. Rs 160 crore has been wasted, and they don’t have the funds to conduct another survey. They must answer for this," he demanded.

Posing queries to Siddaramaiah on behalf of Kannadigas, he asked whether a decision becomes sacred only if it comes from the High Command? He recalled that despite public opposition, objections from religious leaders, community heads, and even several Congress ministers and MLAs who called the Kantharaju Commission’s report "unscientific" and "incomplete", CM Siddaramaiah had strongly defended it and insisted on presenting it before the cabinet.

"However, as soon as the High Command issued a reprimand, he (Siddaramaiah) agreed to conduct another survey. This makes one thing clear: he has no trust in the people of the state, religious leaders, or community heads. Is he merely a follower of the High Command’s orders?," Ashoka alleged.

Targetting Siddaramaiah over his plan to complete the survey within 90 days, the BJP leader sought to know who the government intends to deploy to for carrying out such an exercise.

"In the current situation, people are anxious about how such a survey is feasible. Schools have already started, and using teachers for such a massive task at this time would completely disrupt academic activities, directly impacting children’s futures. So, who will the government deploy to conduct this survey within these 90 days?," he said.

He dismissed the idea of online survey as another "illogical step", questioning its feasibility by pointing out that even many literates are still unfamiliar with digital systems.

"How will the accuracy of information and identification be ensured? What measures will the government take to prevent incorrect data entries?," the BJP leader asked.

"Who is accountable for the massive amount already spent on the caste census?" Ashoka alleged that there are strong suspicions that the Chief Minister and his High Command are staging a drama to divert attention from the recent IPL victory celebration tragedy.

"If the government is genuinely committed and honest, it should first hold public discussions on how the survey should be conducted. It should also convene an all-party meeting, discuss, and listen to everyone’s opinions. After completing all preparations comprehensively, the survey should be conducted using teachers only after this academic year ends. This is absolutely essential for the state’s welfare," Ashoka emphasised.

Meanwhile, he welcomed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against a Congress MP and three MLAs and said when the BJP protested against the scam in the Valmiki Development Corporation, CM Siddaramaiah had admitted to wrongdoing.

"The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids much later. It has been revealed through investigations that the scam money was used for the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leaders who misappropriated the poor’s money must be punished. I welcome the ED’s actions. Congress claims this is vendetta politics, but how can it be vendetta when the CM himself has admitted to the scam? The BJP’s struggle has now reached a logical conclusion," he said.

He further claimed that it has been established that a Rs 187 crore scam took place, so the names of those responsible should be made public.

"It is not right to simply blame the BJP. Former Minister Nagendra transferred the money under the instructions of Congress leaders. Due to their fear, preparations are being made to reinstate him as a minister," he alleged. PTI AMP ROH