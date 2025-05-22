Fresh COVID-19 case detected in Odisha after two-and-a-half years, patient stable

Bhubaneswar: A fresh COVID-19 case has been detected in Odisha after a gap of two-and-a-half years, and the condition of the patient is stable, a senior government official said here on Thursday.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary S Aswathy said, "The patient is stable at present but the only concern is that the infected person has several comorbid conditions." Till now, neither the Union government nor the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued any advisory on COVID-19 transmission, she said.

"The Health Department has been asked to monitor the situation and we are alert," she stated.

As per available information, sporadic COVID-19 cases are being detected in various parts of India and the patients are found infected with a mild strain, with the possibility of severity being very low, the health secretary said.

"We have nothing to worry. We are monitoring the situation and are waiting for a fresh advisory from the Centre or the NCDC. Once we get it, we will take necessary steps accordingly," Aswathy said.

She said no advisory has been issued for the public so far.

"The situation is completely under control and there is no need to worry," she claimed.

According to sources, the COVID-infected patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

As per the COVID dashboard of the Odisha government, 26 cases were detected in the state on November 8, 2022.