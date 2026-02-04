Fresh encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) A fresh gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the snow-bound higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district Wednesday evening, officials said.

This was the fifth encounter in Chatroo belt over the past 18 days as the Army and police continued their search for a group of Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

The latest encounter started when a joint search party of Army and police were carrying out searches in Sanjinala-Dichhar in Chingam forest, the officials said, adding an exchange of fire was continuing when last reports were received.

Despite the whole Chatroo belt being snow-bound, the Army continued their pursuit of the terrorists following the first gunfight which took place in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora on January 18, leading to the death of a paratrooper and injuries to seven other soldiers.

However, the terrorists managed their escape taking advantage of thick vegetation and challenging topography but were again intercepted a few kilometers away from the scene of the first encounter on January 22.

The success again eluded the forces but they continued their search for the terrorists even as the area recorded more than two feet of snowfall, resulting in two more gunfights on January 26 and 31, the officials said.