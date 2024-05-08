Advertisment
Fresh exchange of fire between terrorist, security forces reported from Kulgam

NewsDrum Desk
Security forces personnel during an encounter with militants at Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Srinagar: Fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place on Wednesday near the site in Jammu and Kashmir's in Kulgam district where two ultras were killed in an encounter the previous day.

During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said.

They said firing was going in till last reports came in.

Two ultras, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday.

