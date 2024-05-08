Fresh exchange of fire between terrorist, security forces reported from Kulgam

Srinagar: Fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place on Wednesday near the site in Jammu and Kashmir's in Kulgam district where two ultras were killed in an encounter the previous day.

During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said.

They said firing was going in till last reports came in.

Two ultras, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday.