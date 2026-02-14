Fresh firing in Manipur's Ukhrul; police urge calm, warn against rumours

Imphal, Feb 14 (PTI) Manipur Police on Saturday said fresh firing was reported at Litan Sareikhong area in Ukhrul district allegedly by Tangkhul Naga village volunteers causing panic and commotion among the public.

Police also requested both Kuki and Naga communities in and around Litan to refrain from spreading rumours to prevent any further escalation.

In a statement, police said, "Around 10:55 am, approximately 12 rounds were fired from a 12-bore weapon by Tangkhul volunteers near the foothills between Sikibung and Litan Sareikhong, causing panic among the public, particularly given the prevailing situation." Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur.

"The location from which the suspected blank rounds originated has been verified by a joint team comprising district police, CAPF personnel, and Tangkhul civilians," the statement added.

Since Friday, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed on the Mongkot Chepu side, while Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams are stationed at Litan Sareikhong as a confidence-building measure, police added.

Meanwhile, the ongoing tension at Litan Sareikhong has severely disrupted vehicular movement, particularly public transportation, along the Imphal-Ukhrul road for nearly a week.

Both private and public vehicles plying along the Imphal-Ukhrul road have come to a halt due to security concerns, causing severe inconvenience for people traveling to Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

With the situation improving, the state government on Friday lifted the five-day Internet suspension that was imposed in Ukhrul district and neighbouring Phungyar sub-division in Kamjong district and Lhungtin sub-division in Kangpokpi district.

Violence first started in the area on February 7 night after a Tangkhul Naga community member was allegedly assaulted by seven to eight persons at Litan village.

The matter was settled by the victim's side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, and both parties mutually agreed to resolve the issue through customary means, with a meeting scheduled for February 8.

However, the meeting did not take place.

Instead, a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly launched an attack on the residence of the chief of Litan Sareikhong.

The villagers also reportedly fired several rounds while passing through the vicinity of Litan police station.

That night, two tribal groups engaged in intense stone pelting at the village, prompting the administration to clamp prohibitory orders.

Around midnight on February 9, several houses of Tangkhul Naga community members were set on fire at Litan Sareikhong, allegedly by Kuki militants.

A few houses of those belonging to the Kuki community were also torched in a nearby area.