Fresh food, sheds for counting personnel in UP on D-Day

Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday directed all district electoral officers to keep all counting personnel safe from the scorching heat and provide them with freshly made food on June 4 when the counting for the Lok Sabha polls will take place.

In a statement, Rinwa said, "Adequate arrangements of tents should be made at the venue where votes are to be counted, which should have the facility of coolers, air conditioners and fans." It added, "Representatives of political parties, workers engaged in the counting of votes, and media persons should use light cotton clothes and keep a white cotton towel or other cloth to cover their head." There must be adequate arrangements of cold drinking water, jaggery, and glucose at the counting venue, it said, adding, light and fresh food must be made available at the counting place.

Counting of votes for the just concluded Lok Sabha elections will commence at 81 counting centres in 75 districts of the state on Tuesday morning and will decide the fate of 851 candidates. PTI NAV VN VN