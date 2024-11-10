Fresh gun-and-bomb attacks in Imphal East district: Manipur Police

Imphal, Nov 10 (PTI) Armed men from the hills launched a series of gun-and-bomb attacks in parts of Lamlai assembly constituency in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday, police said.

Security forces — Army, BSF and police — retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi, officials said.

Tension remained high in the surrounding villages as farmers were unable to tend to their paddy fields due to the firing from hilltop positions towards the low-lying fields of Sanasabi, they added.

To prevent the situation from escalating further, additional forces have been deployed, police said.

Security forces comprising of army, BSF and state forces retailiated leading to fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou and Thamnapokpi, police said.

Tension prevailed in the outlying village as farmers could not tend to their paddy fields as militants from hill top position fired towards low lying fields of Sanasabi, they said.

Additional forces have been rushed to prevent the situation from escalating, police added.

