Fresh gunfight between armed groups in Manipur's Imphal West

Imphal, Nov 11 (PTI) A gunfight broke out between two armed groups in Manipur's Imphal West district on Monday evening, police said.

Armed men were firing at the low-lying areas of Koutruk in Imphal West from the hilltops of Kangpokpi district, they said.

It was being retaliated by armed "village volunteers", they added.

Elders, women and children were being moved to safer places, officials said.

Additional security forces were being sent to the area to control the situation, they said. PTI CORR SOM