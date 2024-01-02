Manipur violence: Fresh gunfight breaks out in Moreh's Chavangphai area

Imphal/Churachandpur: A fresh gunfight broke out on Tuesday morning between security forces and suspected militants at Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.

The gunbattle started in Chavangphai area, around 107 km from the state capital Imphal this morning, after two persons, during a search operation, were picked up for allegedly being involved in an attack on police personnel a day before, a senior officer said, adding that local women tried to secure the release of the two persons.

Security personnel retaliated after suspected militants opened fire at them, he said.

"The gunfight is still going on," the officer told PTI.

Four police personnel and a Border Security Force constable, who were injured during a gunfight between militants and security personnel on Monday, were airlifted from Moreh town to the state capital for better treatment, another officer said.

The injured personnel are now being treated at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, an official of the hospital said.

Moreh town near the India-Myanmar border has been witnessing gunfights between security forces and militants since December 30 last year.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had recently expressed concern over the attacks on state forces and termed these as a "serious national security threat" and "an attempt to destabilise Manipur".

Singh had also said a delegation would soon leave for Delhi to meet representatives of the Centre and apprise them of the developing situation.