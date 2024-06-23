Fresh gunfight in Manipur, none injured

Imphal, Jun 23 (PTI) A fresh gunfight broke out between armed men belonging to two warring communities in Manipur, police said.

The incident took place after some armed persons opened fire towards Thamnapokpi and Lamlai areas in Imphal East district from hilltop positions in adjoining Kangpokpi district around 10.30 pm on Saturday, a police officer said.

Local village volunteers returned fire and security forces rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, he said.

The gunfight stopped after an hour and no casualties were reported, the officer said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis since May last year. PTI COR ACD