Fresh incidents of stone pelting on trains reported in Kerala

Malappuram/Kasaragod, Aug 21 (PTI) In fresh incidents of stone pelting on trains in Kerala, the window panes of a Vande Bharat Express and a Rajdhani Express were damaged on Monday.

The trains, however, continued their journey as the damage was minor and there were no reports of any injury to any passenger.

A Railway spokesperson told PTI that stones were thrown at a Rajdhani Express when it was running between Kanhangad and Nileshwar in Kasaragod District at around 3:45 PM.

"A right side window glass of the B5 Coach was shattered," the official said.

In the second incident on Monday, a Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones when it was between Tanur and Tirur in Malappuram district at around 5.10 PM.

Cases will be registered soon and stern action will be taken, the official added.

Similar incidents of stone pelting were reported on August 13 when the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express were attacked by miscreants in Kannur district.

On August 16, a window of a Vande Bharat Express was damaged.

Prior to that, the Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones a couple of times in May after it was launched in Kerala in April this year. PTI RRT RRT ANE