Fresh jolt for AAP as youth wing leader resigns

Panaji, Feb 10 (PTI) A leader of the Aam Aadmi Party's youth wing resigned on Tuesday, alleging that decisions in Goa were being dictated by the party leaders in Delhi.

The development comes a month after a group of senior AAP leaders in Goa, including its ex-state unit president Amit Palekar, acting chief Shrikrishna Parab and three other office-bearers, resigned from the party after it fared poorly in Zilla Panchayat elections in the coastal state.

AAP youth wing's national vice president Siddhesh Bhagat, hailing from Navelim Assembly constituency in South Goa, told reporters here on Tuesday that he has tendered his resignation to the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Goa in-charge Atishi.

"There is no priority to Goans in the party. The leaders who arrive from Delhi call the shots in the state and I can't bear it anymore," he claimed.

The party is going around with the same faces in the coastal state, while refusing to listen to the aspirations of the local leaders, Bhagat charged.

"If I don't agree with something in the party, then I cannot express myself. Now, I have tendered my resignation, I can speak out freely. I am not bound to their protocol," he added. PTI RPS GK