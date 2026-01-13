Fresh landmine blasts along LoC as forest fire rages for second day in JK's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Nearly a dozen landmines exploded as a forest fire raged along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the second day on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the Basooni forward area of Balakote sector on Monday afternoon and spread to parts of the Mendhar sector on Tuesday.

The fire caused nearly a dozen landmines to explode, according to the officials.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into Indian territory from across the border.

Amid the threat of possible infiltration attempts, multi-tier security arrangements have been strengthened and patrolling intensified in the area, the officials said.