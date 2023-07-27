Fresh landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway hits traffic, one lane shut to remove debris

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) A fresh landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, affecting the movement of vehicles, an official said.

Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected due to the landslide which took place at around 8 pm, he said.

Highway police personnel were on the spot and efforts were on to remove the debris on the busy 6-lane road, said the official.

One of the three lanes towards Mumbai was closed to remove the debris and mud, he said.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mumbai-bound vehicular movement was shut for more than two hours near Adoshi tunnel due to a block (suspension of traffic) implemented to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills.

The highway police blocked traffic on the Mumbai-bound arm of the busy carriageway from 12 noon till 2 pm. Vehicles were allowed on the road from 2.30 pm onwards.

On July 23, another landslide amid incessant rains near the Adoshi tunnel had disrupted traffic between the Talegaon-Urse section of the expressway.

The 95-km expressway connecting the two major cities of Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune - passes through the Sahyadri mountain ranges and is dotted with tunnels. PTI DC RSY