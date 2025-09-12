Fresh low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal, Odisha to get more rain: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) Odisha is likely to experience another wet spell as a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday morning, IMD said.

The weather office in a message said, "Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over west central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast, a low pressure area has formed over the same region at 8.30 am." The system is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh during the next two days, the IMD said.

The IMD forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts of Odisha on September 12.

The agency also issued Orange warning (be prepared to take action) of very heavy to heavy rainfall in the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput and isolated heavy rainfall in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar up to 8.30 am on Saturday.

It also forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunder showers, lightning, and gusty wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in the other 28 districts up to 8:30 am on Saturday.

The IMD also forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning and wind speed 30-40 kmph may continue in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts on September 13.

The IMD forecast squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph to prevail along the northwest Bay of Bengal, and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in such areas on Saturday and Sunday. PTI AAM AAM RG