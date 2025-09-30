Fresh low-pressure area likely to bring heavy rain in Odisha from Oct 1

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) A fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a depression and cause heavy rainfall across Odisha from Wednesday, coinciding with the Durga Puja festivities, the IMD said.

The low-pressure area formed over west central Bay of Bengal around 5.30 pm, it said in a bulletin on Tuesday evening.

“It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of October 2 and cross south Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around morning hours of October 3,” it said.

The IMD has issued an alert for light to moderate rainfall across 25 districts and isolated rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkngiri and Nabarangpur for Wednesday.

On October 2, all the 30 districts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall, the bulletin said.

Moderate rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm) is likely in insolated places of Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, and 7 cm to 11 cm in the districts of Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, on October 2, it said.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast during October 1 to October 4. PTI AAM RBT