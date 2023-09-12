Fresh low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sept 12 (PTI) A fresh low-pressure area is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and due to it, heavy rains are likely in parts of Odisha till September 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The low-pressure area would form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, it said.

The current weather conditions indicate that widespread rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are likely in some districts over the next two-three days, it added.

Heavy rains are likely in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Bolangir, among others.

Due to the rains, flash floods and water logging may occur in low-lying areas, while landslides may occur in hilly areas, the IMD said.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 208 mm was recorded at Semiliguda in Koraput district. PTI BBM BBM SOM SOM