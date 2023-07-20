Fresh low-pressure area triggers more rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, many parts of the state including the flash flood-hit Malkangiri district witnessed rainfall since Thursday morning.

Advertisment

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the low-pressure area was formed and it is likely to move across Odisha during the next two days, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The weather office also said that light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across the state till July 24.

The IMD has issued both Orange and Yellow warnings till 8.30 AM on July 21.

Advertisment

Orange Warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

The IMD also issued a Yellow Warning of heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Cuttack, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Bargarh between Thursday and Friday morning.

The reports of heavy rain lasing from the districts issued Orange warning are received, an official at the revenue and disaster management department said.

Advertisment

Over 50 mm of rainfall was recorded in the districts of Malkangiri, Ganjam and Bolangir districts during the last 24 hours.

The IMD also said that squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha coast, from July 20 to 22.

The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.