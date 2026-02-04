Fresh migrant relief registration not justified amid improved situation in valley: CM Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that fresh cases for registration under Kashmir migrant relief assistance are not being entertained at present in view of the improved law and order situation in the valley.

He said that the Prime Minister’s Return and Rehabilitation Package for Kashmiri Migrants is aimed at facilitating their voluntary, safe and dignified return to the valley while ensuring socio-economic security through housing, employment and other support measures.

Replying to a written question by National Conference member Mubarak Gul in the Assembly, Abdullah said, “Fresh cases for registration under Kashmir migrant relief assistance are not being entertained at present. The issue was examined in a meeting chaired by the chief secretary on July 12, 2023, where it was observed that the improved law and order situation in the valley does not justify fresh registration at this stage.” Abdullah said the proposal for enhancement of the existing migrant relief assistance, considering inflation and the rising cost of living, has been examined at the Union Territory level and taken up with the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is the competent authority to take a final decision on the matter.

The chief minister said the comprehensive Prime Minister’s Return and Rehabilitation Package for Kashmiri Migrants was announced in 2009 with a financial outlay of Rs 1,618.40 crore. He said the scheme provides a holistic framework to restore livelihood, housing, education and financial security of the migrant community.

Detailing the components of the scheme, Abdullah said it includes provision of residential support for migrant families, construction of transit accommodation for employees appointed under the package, continuation of monthly cash relief to registered migrant families, student scholarships, employment opportunities, assistance to agriculturalists and horticulturalists, and waiver of interest on loans.

The chief minister said that to facilitate the return and rehabilitation, the Centre sanctioned 3,000 posts under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) in 2009, followed by another 3,000 posts under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in 2015, taking the total number of posts earmarked for migrant youth to 6,000.

“Against the sanctioned 6,000 posts, appointment orders have been issued to 5,896 candidates so far, achieving about 98.26 per cent coverage. The remaining 104 posts are at various stages of recruitment and selection,” he said, adding that the employment component has significantly contributed towards livelihood security and confidence-building among the migrant youth.

On transit accommodation, Abdullah said that the Centre sanctioned the construction of 6,000 transit accommodation units across various districts of the valley in December 2015 for migrant government employees appointed under the PM package.

He said that out of the total 6,000 flats, 4,096 were completed till December 2025, while 1,904 units are under construction and are expected to be completed during the 2026-27 financial year.

“Out of the completed stock, 3,250 flats have already been allotted to eligible PM package employees,” he said, adding that these accommodations are being developed as planned residential complexes with essential civic amenities and security arrangements to ensure a stable and secure living environment.

The chief minister said that there is no proposal under consideration to establish any additional migrant transit camps in the Kashmir valley, as the existing 6,000 units being constructed at 20 locations are intended to meet the residential requirements of migrant employees.