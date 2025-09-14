Fresh rain in parts of Himachal

Shimla, Sep 14 (PTI) Moderate to extremely heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh where Dharamshala was the wettest recording 232 mm of rains, officials said on Sunday.

Palampur received 126.4 mm of rain followed by Murari Devi 79 mm, Sundernagar 77.6 mm, Jogindernagar 77 mm, Bhareri 54.4 mm, Ghagha 46 mm, Sujanpur Tira 44 mm, Bilaspur 40.2 mm, Kangra 30.7 mm, Mandi and Dhaulakuan 26.2 mm each and Sarahan 25 mm, the weather office said.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Shimla, Kangra, Bhunter, Jot, Sundernagar, Murari Devi and Palampur.

A truck and two motorcycles fell into a gorge near Bailey on Chamba-Dalhousie-Pathankot road in Chamba district due to caving in of the roads. However, no casualty was reported.

About 650 roads, including three national highways -- the Attari-Leh stretch of NH-3, Aut-Sainj section of NH-305 and Amritsar-Bhota stretch of NH-503A -- remain closed in the aftermath of rains, officials said.

Over 185 power transformers and 343 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state due to the recent floods and landslides, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

A total of 394 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon over the state on June 20 while 41 are still missing. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,467 crore so far, the officials said.

Himachal received an average rainfall of 983.4 mm during the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 to September 14 against the normal rainfall of 686.5 mm, an excess of 43 per cent. PTI BPL SHS SHS DV DV