Fresh searches in UP YouTuber online betting case; ED seizes two costly cars

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has conducted fresh searches at multiple premises linked to social media influencer Anurag Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh, in an "illegal" online betting-linked money laundering case.

The federal probe agency raided nine locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow and Varanasi on December 31 and January 1, and the officials seized a Land Rover Defender and a BMW Z4 belonging to Dwivedi, it said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted the first round of searches in this case in December third week and had similarly seized four costly cars -- Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour and Thar, along with Rs 20 lakh in cash.

Dwivedi, as per the ED, is currently residing in Dubai and has "failed" to appear before it despite the issuance of multiple summons.

The ED case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from an FIR filed by the West Bengal Police on charges of cheating, forgery and illegal betting activities.

It is alleged that Dwivedi actively promoted illegal betting platforms being operated from Siliguri in West Bengal and received "proceeds of crime" through hawala channels and mule accounts. The YouTuber is also alleged to have acquired immovable properties in Dubai out of such proceeds, as per the ED.

It said seized material (during the searches) showed real estate investments by Dwivedi in Dubai through hawala channels. The ED also seized fixed deposits, insurance policies and bank deposits worth Rs 3 crore, the agency said.

It initiated an investigation into this case based on an FIR registered by the West Bengal Police in connection with illegal online betting operations.

Three persons have been arrested in this case, and the agency has filed a chargesheet before a special PMLA court in Kolkata in August 2025.

It froze or attached assets worth Rs 27 crore earlier.