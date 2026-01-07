Fresh snowfall covers higher reaches of J-K’s Bhaderwah, delights tourists

Bhaderwah: Fresh snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district delighted tourists, who had flocked to the picturesque valley in anticipation of the precipitation, turning their long-awaited wishes into reality.

Visitors from different parts of the country, particularly Maharashtra, said they witnessed snowfall for the first time, describing it as a pleasant surprise.

Tourists converged in large numbers at Guldanda (9,555 feet), Panj Nallah (10,200 feet) and Chattargalla (10,500 feet) along the Bhaderwah–Pathankot highway to enjoy the snow-clad alpine landscape. The New Year's snowfall ended a dry spell of over two months and raised hopes for a revival of tourism in the Bhaderwah valley, with hundreds of tourist vehicles reaching key destinations daily.

Many tourists described the snowfall as magical and breathtaking, with the experience creating lasting memories, particularly for first-time visitors from different parts of the country.

“It is very cold due to the heavy snowfall, but we are enjoying every moment of it. The snow-covered landscape is truly beautiful, and experiencing this for the first time is something we will always remember,” said Aarti Galpe (18) from Nashik, Maharashtra.

Dattaray Phaude, another visitor from Maharashtra, said the experience of witnessing snowfall for the first time is like a fairy tale.

“I have seen this only in movies, this place is worth visiting and everyone should come at least once in a lifetime," he said.

Vaiuo Dattero from Nashik said they have been visiting Vaishno Devi shrine since last seven years and this is their first visit to Bhaderwah.

“This time, we decided to visit Bhaderwah as well and the decision is turning out to be a memorable one. I suggest that whosoever comes to visit Kashmir should also come here as well to make their trip memorable," Dattero said.