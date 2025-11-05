Fresh snowfall in high altitude areas of Himachal

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) Fresh snowfall was recorded in high altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing cheers to the locals and tourists who braved extreme cold conditions.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Kullu and mountain passes received fresh snowfall, causing a drop in mercury and creating chilly weather in adjoining valleys.

Videos of the snowfall have surfaced on the internet.

The Lahaul valley, Rohtang Pass and other higher reaches were wrapped in a thin layer of impeccable white snow, presenting an enchanting look, reports reaching here said.

The people in tribal areas reeled under intense cold conditions with mercury staying two to seven degrees below freezing point, while the mid and lower hills received light rains at isolated places.

Tabo recorded a minimum temperature at minus 2.2 degrees, followed by Kukumseri minus 1.8 degrees and Keylong minus 0.4 degrees, the Met department said.