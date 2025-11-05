Fresh snowfall in high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) Fresh snowfall was recorded in high-altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing cheers to the locals and tourists who braved extreme cold conditions.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Kullu and mountain passes received fresh snowfall, causing a drop in mercury and creating chilly weather in adjoining valleys.

Snowfall was also witnessed in Kukumseri and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district, The Met said on Wednesday.

Videos of the snowfall have surfaced on the internet.

The Lahaul valley, Rohtang Pass, Koksar, Mari and nearby areas were wrapped in a thin layer of impeccable white snow, presenting an enchanting look, reports reaching here said.

The people in tribal areas reeled under intense cold conditions with mercury staying two to seven degrees below freezing point, while the mid and lower hills received light rains at isolated places.

The locals and businessmen are pinning hope that early snowfall would increase the tourist footfall in Manali and Lahaul and Spiti. Snow would give a boost to the tourism industry said locals Kirti Krishan and Ruplal.

Meanwhile, light rains lashed some places in the state and Kothi received 7 mm of rain since Tuesday evening followed by Sangla 6.2 mm, Brahmani 4.2 mm, Kalpa 3.6 mm, Naina Devi 2.4, Manali 2 mm Olinda 1.8 mm, Kahu 1.7 mm, Una 1.4 mm and Shimla 0.8 mm.

Shallow fog with a visibility of 600m was observed in Sundernagar while gusty winds ranging between 37 to 48 kmph lashed Tabo, Kahu, Neri, Bajaura, Reckong Peo, Seobagh, Hamirpur and Bilaspur.

Tabo recorded a minimum temperature at minus 2.2 degrees, followed by Kukumseri minus 1.8 degrees and Keylong minus 0.4 degrees, the Met department said.

There was no significant change in the maximum temperatures and Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 30.4 degree Celsius.