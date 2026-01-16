Fresh snowfall in higher reaches across Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Several higher reaches in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, received fresh snowfall on Friday, officials said.

The tourist resorts of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district received fresh moderate snowfall, they said.

Other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Gurez and Razdan Top in Bandipora, Sadhna Top in Kupwara, and Zojila Axis along the Srinagar-Leh national highway, also received snowfall.

The Meteorological department has forecast snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley and light rain in the plains.

It said that while the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy with light snow at isolated higher reaches on Saturday and Sunday, light to moderate rain and snowfall at some places on January 19-20. PTI SSB APL APL