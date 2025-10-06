Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall for the second day on Monday, leading to a dip in the minimum temperature.

Gondhla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received 5 cm and 4 cm of snow respectively, officials said.

Intermittent rains lashed parts of the state and Guler received 42 mm of rain since Sunday evening followed by Nagrota Suriyan 38.4 mm, Bharwain 37 mm, Dehra Gopipur 35 mm, Pachhad 34.2 mm, Aghar 32.8 mm, Nadaun 28 mm and Murari Devi 27 mm.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Jot, Murari Devi, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kangra, Palampur and Shimla, while gusty winds with wind speed ranging between 41 and 57 kmph swept Hamirpur, Narkanda, Kufri, Bajaura, Reckong Peo, Tabo and Kotkhai.

The weather office has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) in four districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Monday and yellow warning of thunderstorm and gusty winds in isolated areas of the state on Tuesday.PTI BPL DV DV