Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of HP leads to dip in minimum temperature

Shimla, Oct 22 (PTI) The higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district and Manali in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, leading to a dip in the minimum temperature, officials said on Wednesday.

Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti received 11.4 cm of snow. The snowfall has brought smiles to tourism stakeholders in Manali and Lahaul and Spiti as they are expecting an increase in the tourist footfall.

Light rains were witnessed in some parts of the state, with Manali receiving 12 mm of rain, Bharmaur 11.5 mm, Keylong 6 mm, Bhuntar 3.6 mm, Seobagh 2.4 mm, Palampur 2 mm, Kukumseri 1.2 mm, the weather office here said.

Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees, followed by Kukumseri 0.4 degrees, Keylong 1.8 degrees and Kalpa 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day, recording a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Kangra and Mandi. A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the Western Himalayan region from October 27, the weather office said.

During the post-monsoon season from October 1 to 22, Himachal Pradesh received 67.4 mm of rain against a normal rainfall of 21.5 mm.