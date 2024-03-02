Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of J-K, rain lashes plains

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Several areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain on Saturday, officials said.

During the past 24 hours, there has been moderate rain or snow in most parts of the Valley with heavy snow or rainfall over a few places, they said.

The officials said the famous ski-resort town of Gulmarg and tourist resort towns Sonamarg and Doodhpathri received moderate to heavy snow.

Gurez, Kupwara, Baltal and some other towns in the higher reaches also received fresh snow, they added.

At present, it is raining or snowing moderately at most places of Kashmir, the officials said.

The Met department has said widespread moderate rain or snow is expected over most places of Jammu and Kashmir till late on Saturday, after which there will be a gradual improvement in the weather.

A few places -- particularly over the higher reaches of north Kashmir, central and south Kashmir and the Pirpanjal range of Jammu division -- may experience heavy to very heavy snow, the Met office said.

It said the plains of Kashmir may receive moderate rain or snow while the plains of Jammu are likely to receive moderate rain with the possibility of heavy rain over the Ramban, Udhampur and the Reasi districts.

A few places may experience thunder/lightning/hailstorm, accompanied by gusty winds.

The inclement weather has resulted in shooting stones at various places along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, leading to its closure for traffic.

Meanwhile, a strong windstorm swept south Kashmir, damaging several structures in the Verinag area of Anantnag district, the officials said.

They said strong winds damaged the rooftops of houses and shops in Nowgam village.

Signboards of several shops were also blown away but there have been no reports of any loss of life or injury. PTI SSB SSB HIG SZM