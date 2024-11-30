Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, night temperature settles above freezing point

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall was recorded in many places, including the tourist towns, in the higher reaches of Kashmir on Saturday despite the night temperature settling above freezing point at most locations, officials said.

Many places in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall under the influence of a western disturbance, they said.

The famous tourist resort town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district witnessed the season's first snowfall.

Other tourist destinations, including the ski resort town of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, also recorded snowfall.

Snowfall was also reported from Gurez, Zojila axis and a few other upper areas, the officials said.

The snowfall on the Zojila axis resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway, they added.

The Met office said the weather would remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain or snow at isolated to scattered places in the higher reaches of the Valley on Saturday.

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy with light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.

From December 2, there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places in the higher reaches over two days.

The weather is likely to stay generally dry during December 4-7, after which light rain or snow is possible at isolated places in the higher reaches on December 8, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, the night temperature rose across Kashmir owing to overcast conditions and settled above freezing point at most places, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius, higher from the previous night's minus 1 degree, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Pahalgam, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, settled at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius -- the coldest in the Valley.

Gulmarg registered a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3.4 degrees.

The minimum in Kokernag in south Kashmir settled at 3 degrees Celsius.