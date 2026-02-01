Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of South Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains as the night temperature rose above the freezing point at some places, including Srinagar city, officials said on Sunday.

Snowfall was witnessed in higher reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Qazigund area of Kulgam district while many parts of South Kashmir were hit by rains, the officials said.

They said Srinagar city also witnessed early morning rains.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city settled at 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, up from the previous night's minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.This was 2.6 degrees above the season's normal.

While the temperature data for several places, including Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, was not available, the ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Officials said Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, up from minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night. It was 3.8 degrees higher that seasonal normal.

In Qazigund, the minimum temperature settled at 0.4 degrees, while Kokernag recorded zero degree Celsius and Kupwara recorded low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius. A 20-day 'Chillai Khurd' (small cold) began on Saturday, after the culmination of the 40-day harshest winter period, 'Chillai-Kalan'. Chillai Khurd will be followed by the 10-day 'Chillai Bachha' (baby cold).

The meteorological department has said the weather will remain cloudy, and there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow, especially in the higher reaches, with thunder or gusty winds at many places on Sunday.

Light rain, with snow in the higher reaches, is possible at scattered to many places on February 2-3, officials said.