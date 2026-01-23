Fresh snowfall in Jammu’s higher reaches; rains bring relief from long dry spell in plains

Jammu (PTI): Moderate to heavy snowfall was experienced in the high altitude areas across Jammu region, leading to the suspension of traffic on key roads, including Jammu-Srinagar national highway, and closure of schools in the hilly districts on Friday, officials said.

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills also witnessed the first snowfall of the season, forcing the authorities to suspend the yatra, while moderate rains lashed the plains, including Jammu city, bringing an end to a dry spell that had lasted for over two months.

As predicted by the meteorological department, it started snowing in the high altitude areas late Thursday evening, while intermittent rains lashed the plains, including Jammu city throughout the night, the officials said.

Snowfall was still continuing in the upper reaches of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua districts, officials said, adding that five inches to over one foot of snow had accumulated in the snow-bound areas.

The higher reaches had also recorded snowfall in the last week of December and the fresh precipitation had brought relief to the people.

The traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended following fresh snowfall.

“Traffic movement has been stopped in both directions -- from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on Jammu Srinagar national highway (NH-44) due to fresh snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel (in Banihal-Qazigund stretch).

“In addition, the Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh national highway, Mughal and Sinthan Roads have also been closed owing to fresh snow accumulation,” a traffic department official said, advising commuters to avoid travel until these roads are fully restored and declared safe for traffic.

The officials said the authorities have ordered closure of all schools in the hilly districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts as a precautionary measure in view of the snowfall.

Police have also established dedicated helpline numbers at all district headquarters in response to the ongoing inclement weather, they said.