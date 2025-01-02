Fresh snowfall in Kashmir brings relief from freezing temperatures

Srinagar: Several parts of Kashmir, including the plains of the valley, received fresh snowfall on Thursday, with moderate to heavy snow in the higher reaches, leading to an improvement in the minimum temperatures, officials said.

The Meteorological Department had forecast two back-to-back western disturbances affecting the region.

A feeble western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir overnight causing light to heavy snowfall across the valley, the officials said.

They said while the parts of Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, and Anantnag received moderate to heavy snowfall, the plains in Srinagar, and Ganderbal recorded light snowfall.

Tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam as well as Zojila axis also logged fresh snowfall, the officials added.

This marks the first snowfall of 2025 in Kashmir and the second in the plains of the valley this season.

Srinagar and the other plain areas of the Kashmir had received the season's first snowfall last week.

Authorities have deployed snow clearance teams and machinery with control rooms set up at district headquarters to monitor the operations, the officials said.

The MeT Office has said that light snow is likely at isolated higher reaches on Friday.

A moderate to strong western disturbance is expected to affect Jammu and Kashmir from January 4 to 6, with light to moderate snow likely at most places peaking between the night of January 4 till the morning of January 6.

Meanwhile, the night temperature improved at most places in the valley.

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Gulmarg was the was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Srinagar, the mercury settled at a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, up from the previous night's minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, it added.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Konibal in Pampore town also recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while in south Kashmir, Kokernag recorded minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter -- which began on December 21. During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are highest, and the temperature drops considerably.

Chillai-Kalan ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that. Chillai-Kalan is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).