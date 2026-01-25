Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; Srinagar-Jammu national highway partially restored

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was restored partially on Sunday after remaining closed for more than two days due to heavy snowfall.

Parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall this morning, hampering snow clearance operations on the highway.

"The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been partially restored. Stranded vehicles between Nashri and NAVYUG tunnels are being cleared first," an official of the traffic police said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the 270-km highway since Friday when heavy snowfall forced closure of the road.

Srinagar city also received light snowfall in the early hours of the day.

However, flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport have not been affected by inclement weather as three flights have already arrived.

"The flight operations at Srinagar airport are going on normally," an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.

Train services have also been operating as per schedule, the officials said.