Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir, overcast skies ease cold wave

Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Overcast skies eased the cold wave conditions in Kashmir as higher reaches in some parts of the valley received fresh snowfall on Monday, officials here said.

A light spell of fresh snowfall was recorded around Minimarg area near Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Kargil road.

The overnight cloud cover across the valley resulted in an appreciation of around two degrees in the minimum temperature in Kashmir, they said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, up from minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Baramulla town in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley on Sunday night with a minimum temperature of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, the officials added.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara.

South Kashmir's Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, an increase of more than five degrees compared to the previous night.

Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius, an increase of two degrees over the past 24 hours. PTI MIJ OZ OZ