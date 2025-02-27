Fresh snowfall in Srinagar and parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Srinagar and parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday, while the higher reaches of the valley received moderate to heavy rainfall, officials said.

The snowfall continued in many areas until the last reports came in. Light snowfall started in Srinagar and other plains of Kashmir in the evening, the officials said adding that the plains had been lashed by intermittent rains in the last 24 hours.

Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam received fresh snowfall, bringing joy to tourists, they added.

Razdan Top and Gurez in Bandipora, Sadhna Top, Handwara and Kupwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district and Mughal Road in Shopian also received fresh snowfall.

Other high-altitude areas that received snowfall include Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top and Amarnath Cave.

Many inter-district roads in the higher reaches, including the Srinagar-Leh highway, were closed due to snow accumulation.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was open for traffic during the day, but due to snow accumulation at a few places and shooting stones, the road was closed for traffic in the evening, the officials said.

The meteorological department said light to moderate rain or snow is possible at most places, with isolated to scattered heavy falls, until Friday noon. The weather is likely to improve after that.