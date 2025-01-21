Fresh snowfall in tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg

Srinagar: The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg were among some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir that received fresh snowfall overnight even as the minimum temperature across the valley improved, providing relief to the residents from intense cold conditions, officials said here on Tuesday.

Snowfall was also recorded along the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

The meteorological department has forecast a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places on Tuesday and Wednesday, while it said there is a possibility of very light rain or light snow at isolated places the day after.

The overcast conditions led to an increase in the night temperatures across the valley.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at 1 degree Celsius on Monday night, up from the previous night's minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, over four degrees up from minus 6.4 degrees Celsius the night before.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius -- up from minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 0.6 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, 1 degree Celsius in Kupwara, and minus 1.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).