Fresh snowfall over higher reaches in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) The famous ski resort of Gulmarg and other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday, while the plains were lashed by rains, meteorological officials said here.

They said the higher reaches of Sonamarg, Zojila axis, Gurez and some other parts of the Valley also reported fresh snowfall.

The Met said the weather would mainly stay dry from Friday.

From November 7-8, the weather would remain fairly to generally cloudy with light snow over isolated higher reaches, it added.

The Met said it would be generally cloudy with light rain or snow over a few higher reaches from November 9-10.

Overall, no significant weather activity is likely to take place till November 10, it said. PTI SSB IJT