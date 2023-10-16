Fresh snowfall, rain signal early onset of winter in Himachal: Shimla Met centre

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Fresh snowfall in high-altitude areas of several districts in Himachal Pradesh and widespread rains in the lower areas, which led to a sharp fall in temperatures, signal an early onset of the winter, weather officials said on Monday.

The Churdhar ranges in Sirmaur, Rohtang Pass and Jalori Pass in Kullu, Hatu Peak and Chanshal in Shimla received snow in the early hours of Monday, creating wintery conditions in adjoining valley areas. Mild snowfall was witnessed in the tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, besides the higher reaches of Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu and Mandi.

The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and Marhi in Manali received their first spell of snow this season, following which movement of all vehicles has been stopped at Solang in Manali, according to officials.

Director of the Shimla meteorological office Surinder Paul told PTI that the wet spell would continue till Tuesday and light snowfall was likely on the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu and Mandi.

The rain and snow have signalled an early onset of winters and inclement weather conditions in Himachal, he added.

Dark clouds covered the sky, reducing visibility to a few metres in the state capital Shimla and Solan, which experienced rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder.

The local Met office issued a 'yellow' warning of heavy rain and snow, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Monday and thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday.

It said the western disturbance would continue to impact the state till Tuesday and the weather would remain dry from Wednesday onwards.

The Met said the possibility of disruption in essential services like water, electricity and communications cannot be ruled out, and advised farmers to ensure proper drainage and avoid irrigation during the rains.

It also asked them to make arrangements to protect poultry from the cold as the temperatures are dipping.

According to the weather office, Chuari in Chamba received 36 mm of downpour, Pachhad 21 mm, Khadrala 10 mm, Tissa 7 mm, Dalhousie and Wangtoo 6 mm each, Saloni and Arki 5 mm each and Shimla, Solan, Mashobra, Narkanda, Palampur and Poanta Sahib 1-4 mm.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night at a low of 1.1 degree Celsius, while the higher hills and mountain passes shivered under sub-zero temperatures, it said.

The tourism industry is pinning hopes on the snowfall as it increases tourist footfall. PTI BPL IJT