Fresh snowfall, rains in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall on Tuesday, while rain lashed the plains, officials said.

Advertisment

The middle and higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg and tourist resorts of Sonamarg Pahalgam, and Kokernag continue to witness snowfall. The plain areas of the valley, including Srinagar, witnessed rains, they said.

In a weather advisory issued here, the Meteorological Office said under the influence of another active western disturbance, widespread moderate rain or snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from February 29 night or early morning March 1 till the afternoon of March 3, with its peak activity on March 2.

"The above system is most likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain/snow over Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division and middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian-Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara- Sadhna Pass),” the advisory read.

The weather system may further lead to disruption of surface and air transport including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other major roads of middle and higher reaches of J-K, it said.

The advisory further warned people in snow-bound areas to avoid venturing into sloppy and avalanche-prone areas and cautioned of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas.